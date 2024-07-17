Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.20. 255,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.88. Flowserve has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $51.67. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average of $45.26.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flowserve news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,112,604.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 166.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 14,663.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

