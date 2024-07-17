Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Short Interest Update

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,130,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the June 15th total of 10,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.01. 2,057,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,721. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 2.50. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $666,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at about $4,082,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the third quarter valued at about $5,916,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,931,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLNC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

