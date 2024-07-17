Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $526,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 38,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.44. 7,699,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,511,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $170.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.56. The company has a market cap of $399.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Citigroup raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

