Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.39 and last traded at $23.39. 101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Formidable ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Formidable ETF Company Profile

The Formidable ETF (FORH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a multi-strategy approach to providing alternative exposure, include tail hedge. FORH was launched on Apr 28, 2021 and is managed by Formidable.

