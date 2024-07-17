Forterra (LON:FORT) Sets New 12-Month High at $190.80

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 190.80 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 187.60 ($2.43), with a volume of 652309 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.80 ($2.33).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FORT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Forterra in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 210 ($2.72) price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 162.60 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.20) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Forterra alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FORT

Forterra Price Performance

Forterra Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £389.80 million, a PE ratio of 3,120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 169.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 168.14.

(Get Free Report)

Forterra plc engages in the manufacture and sale of building products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. It offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks for internal and external applications, such as foundations, floors and walls, and detailing; bespoke precast concrete products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block, and flooring, as well as box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls for infrastructure; and crosswall frames, stairs and landings, stadia components, and columns and beams for structural projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.