Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Short Interest Down 6.2% in June

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,100 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 186,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of FET traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.16. 6,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,987. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.84.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 3.42%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Pickering Energy Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

