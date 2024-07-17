Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

Franklin Street Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 47.7% per year over the last three years. Franklin Street Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -12.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Franklin Street Properties to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

FSP stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $177.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. Franklin Street Properties has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $2.72.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

