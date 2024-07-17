Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) Short Interest Update

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the June 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Freightos from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Freightos Stock Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Freightos stock. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Freightos Limited ( NASDAQ:CRGO Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,771,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,000. M&G Plc owned approximately 3.70% of Freightos at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRGO remained flat at $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 15,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $94.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. Freightos has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $3.84.

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. Freightos had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 99.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freightos will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.

Further Reading

