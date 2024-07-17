Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target Cut to $5.35

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $7.00 to $5.35 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.09% from the stock’s previous close.

ULCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James downgraded Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Frontier Group from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Frontier Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.76.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Frontier Group

Frontier Group Price Performance

ULCC stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.99. 2,303,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,073. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $893.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 2.51. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Frontier Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Frontier Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000.

About Frontier Group

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.