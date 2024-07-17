FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 993,349 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 621,530 shares.The stock last traded at $6.41 and had previously closed at $6.56.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 6,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,632. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCO. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

About FS Credit Opportunities

(Get Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.