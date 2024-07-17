Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22, Yahoo Finance reports. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $334.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Fulton Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FULT stock opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

