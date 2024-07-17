Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) were up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.45). Approximately 781,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,226,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.36).

Funding Circle Stock Up 6.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £371.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,018.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Funding Circle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Oliver White acquired 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £1,792.52 ($2,324.63). 35.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

Further Reading

