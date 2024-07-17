FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Sabre Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Sabre in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Sabre’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.

Get Sabre alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SABR. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.72. Sabre has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $782.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.02 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabre

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,465 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Sabre by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 91,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 243,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Sabre by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 233,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 26,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabre

In other news, EVP Ann J. Bruder bought 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,419.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 587,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,241.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann J. Bruder purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,419.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 135,000 shares of company stock worth $368,650. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.