G999 Price Reaches $0.0002 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 51.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $4.08 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, G999 has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00043714 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00015400 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010227 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00005618 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.