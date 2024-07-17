GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.79 and last traded at $28.98. Approximately 9,625,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 25,925,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GME has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

GameStop Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 362.30 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.30 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at GameStop

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,315.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,647 shares of company stock worth $300,183. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 93.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 86,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 41,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,283,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,160,000 after purchasing an additional 345,488 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Stories

