GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Short Interest Up 16.4% in June

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 397,100 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the June 15th total of 341,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
GAN Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of GAN traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 34,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,524. GAN has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $70.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42.
GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter. GAN had a negative return on equity of 323.71% and a negative net margin of 32.10%.
GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: B2B and B2C. The company provides and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming.
