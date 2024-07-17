GE Vernova Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GEV)

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 6,172 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 41% compared to the average volume of 4,363 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEV. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $2,892,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000.

GEV stock traded down $9.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.10. 1,783,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,207,128. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $185.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.66.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

