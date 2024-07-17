Geegoopuzzle Self Reported Market Cap Hits $696.75 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $696.75 million and $996,146.57 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for about $4.65 or 0.00007175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Geegoopuzzle is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 4.62979538 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,050,424.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geegoopuzzle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geegoopuzzle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

