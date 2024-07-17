Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.20

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.20 and last traded at $49.23, with a volume of 352535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.17.
Gemini Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -47.92 and a beta of -0.12.
Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile
Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gemini Therapeutics
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.