Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.20

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.20 and last traded at $49.23, with a volume of 352535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.17.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -47.92 and a beta of -0.12.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

