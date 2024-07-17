GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.50 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WGS. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of GeneDx in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

NASDAQ:WGS traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.21. 156,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GeneDx has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $35.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 60.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. Research analysts anticipate that GeneDx will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $69,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,869 shares in the company, valued at $837,593.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,063,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,782,257.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $69,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,593.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 175,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,771,670 and have sold 121,505 shares valued at $3,211,829. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in GeneDx in the second quarter worth approximately $518,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in GeneDx by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GeneDx by 41.6% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 62,059 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

