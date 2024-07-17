Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $157.50

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $157.50 and last traded at $157.02, with a volume of 532601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. OTR Global raised Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim cut Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Generac from $150.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.65.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.75 and a 200-day moving average of $129.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Generac news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,720,411. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Generac by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

