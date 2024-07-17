Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Trading Down 1.8%

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 116,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 263,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Generation Mining Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.68.

About Generation Mining

Generation Mining Limited, an exploration and development stage company, focuses on the mining of base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, tungsten, palladium, copper, platinum, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Marathon palladium-copper project located in north-western Ontario.

