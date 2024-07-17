Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Position Trimmed by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 740.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GPC traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.06. 925,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,951. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.30. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $168.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.13.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

