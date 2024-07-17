Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,736 ($22.51) and last traded at GBX 1,740 ($22.57). 418,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 313% from the average session volume of 101,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,904 ($24.69).

Genus Stock Down 8.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,885.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,783.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,882.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.99, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Genus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.