German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.82

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.82 and last traded at $39.79, with a volume of 17486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GABC. Hovde Group increased their target price on German American Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average is $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.62.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $84.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.05 million. Analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Institutional Trading of German American Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 114,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,174 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 25,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Further Reading

