Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) PT Raised to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GKOS. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $125.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.96 and a 200 day moving average of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.38. Glaukos has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $126.37.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $217,265.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,746,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $217,265.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,746,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $46,714.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,505,392.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,171 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 5,860.0% during the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

