Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the June 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DMAT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $19.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2,218.98 and a beta of 1.05.
Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0548 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF’s payout ratio is -2,478.50%.
About Global X Disruptive Materials ETF
The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.
