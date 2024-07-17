Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.18

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.18 and last traded at $36.90, with a volume of 237787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.78.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -210.53 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is -35.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIQ. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 170,323 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $561,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,684 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,296 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 41,416 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

