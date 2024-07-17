Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.13

Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.13 and last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 1605249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the second quarter worth $249,000.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

