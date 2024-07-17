Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.69 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 million, a PE ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.