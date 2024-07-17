Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 774,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 5.5% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 7.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 1.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 66,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Price Performance

NYSE GGG opened at $84.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Graco will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Stories

