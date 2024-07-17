Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $222,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $5.82 on Wednesday, reaching $267.47. 1,975,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,717. The company has a market capitalization of $108.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $191.30 and a 52 week high of $275.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 20.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CB

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.