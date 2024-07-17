Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 676,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,148,000 after buying an additional 41,469 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 12.3% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,195,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,162,000 after buying an additional 341,647 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.0% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 3.1% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.94.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $123.21. 8,939,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,737,467. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.33. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.73% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

