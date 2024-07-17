Grin 24-Hour Volume Hits $162,511.61 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $162,511.61 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,299.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.54 or 0.00581019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009083 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00112278 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00035870 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.66 or 0.00249896 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00049068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00070436 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

