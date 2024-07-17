Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,080,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the June 15th total of 9,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $21.04. 1,160,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,253. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

In related news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $29,876.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,623.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Erik D. Ragatz acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.91 per share, with a total value of $2,091,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 429,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,986,804.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $29,876.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,623.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 39,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 15,369 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,936,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,731,000 after purchasing an additional 40,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 275,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

