Guggenheim Cuts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $125.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Five Below from $201.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho cut Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair cut Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.26.

FIVE stock traded down $23.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.12. 11,232,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.23. Five Below has a 12 month low of $77.69 and a 12 month high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

