Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.06

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 26995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

Several research firms have weighed in on HG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 5.43.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.30. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $367,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,581.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, Director Alan Neil Patterson acquired 21,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $352,109.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $367,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,581.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,495,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,121,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

