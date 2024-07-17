Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Sets New 1-Year High at $142.53

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $142.53 and last traded at $142.13, with a volume of 336558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLNE has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.32.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $176.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.72 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 25.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,185,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,076,000 after acquiring an additional 29,711 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

