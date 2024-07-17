Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Short Interest Update

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 837,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the June 15th total of 888,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hanmi Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 37,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,419. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.04. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $592.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $58.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.83 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 10.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanmi Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the second quarter worth $322,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HAFC

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.