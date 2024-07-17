Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWBK traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.19 million, a P/E ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

In other news, Director Jonathan Holtaway bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $105,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Douglas Todd Eden purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.63 per share, for a total transaction of $294,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,094.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Holtaway acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $105,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $476,855. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWBK. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

