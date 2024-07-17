HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,460,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the June 15th total of 13,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $71.39. The company has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.19.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Articles

