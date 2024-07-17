Head to Head Comparison: The Baldwin Insurance Group (BWIN) and Its Peers

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare The Baldwin Insurance Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Baldwin Insurance Group -4.29% 9.21% 2.82% The Baldwin Insurance Group Competitors 8.78% -15.96% 6.51%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Baldwin Insurance Group 0 0 3 1 3.25 The Baldwin Insurance Group Competitors 184 1212 1358 34 2.45

This is a summary of recent ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

The Baldwin Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $41.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.83%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 4.02%. Given The Baldwin Insurance Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Baldwin Insurance Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Baldwin Insurance Group $1.22 billion -$90.14 million -44.13 The Baldwin Insurance Group Competitors $8.95 billion $743.37 million 26.40

The Baldwin Insurance Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than The Baldwin Insurance Group. The Baldwin Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

The Baldwin Insurance Group has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Baldwin Insurance Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.56, indicating that their average share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Baldwin Insurance Group beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. The company was formerly known as BRP Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. in May 2024. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.