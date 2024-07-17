Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 1,705 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 985.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in CF Industries by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 31,215 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in CF Industries by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in CF Industries by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in CF Industries by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,922,000 after purchasing an additional 40,721 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.19.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CF traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.55. The stock had a trading volume of 163,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,046. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.97. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

