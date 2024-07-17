Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 48,203 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.66. 47,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,324. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $92.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $428.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stephens cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.38.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 153,062 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,829,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,039,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

