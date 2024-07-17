Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 1,697 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,697 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 433.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

KB Home Trading Down 0.4 %

KBH stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.83. The stock had a trading volume of 206,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,365. KB Home has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $82.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.02 and a 200 day moving average of $66.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

