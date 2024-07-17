Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 1,084.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,480 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,551,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,633,000 after buying an additional 978,873 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth about $1,499,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Novavax by 467.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management grew its stake in Novavax by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,780,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Novavax stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.04. 3,014,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,772,759. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $657,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,446.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $657,636.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,446.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,312 shares of company stock worth $866,212 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

