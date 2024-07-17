Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,769 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $350,964,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,130,000 after buying an additional 341,407 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,332.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,568,000 after acquiring an additional 280,948 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $73,003,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $9.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $368.04. The company had a trading volume of 197,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,623. The firm has a market cap of $97.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.72. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

