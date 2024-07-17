Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 12,721 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at $139,956,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,203,000 after buying an additional 62,805 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in News by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,442,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,517,000 after buying an additional 1,702,483 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in News by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,182,000 after buying an additional 1,575,803 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in News in the 4th quarter worth $43,928,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Price Performance

Shares of NWSA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.40. 177,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,344. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80. News Co. has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36.

About News

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

