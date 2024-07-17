Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 2,256 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SNOW traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.40. 628,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,544,354. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.10. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.60 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at $60,922,410.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at $60,922,410.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 533,460 shares of company stock worth $66,963,450. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

