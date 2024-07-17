Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 5,907 Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 369.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 32.4% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 4,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $373,812.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,198 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $2,481,667. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

POWI traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $77.47. 13,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,717. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $97.37. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 85.28, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day moving average is $73.26.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $91.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

